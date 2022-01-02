PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.