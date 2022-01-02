PFG Advisors Acquires 9,393 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

