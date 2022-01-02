Peter Grosskopf Sells 800 Shares of Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$46,129.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,942 shares in the company, valued at C$4,436,575.74.

Capstone Power Corp has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

