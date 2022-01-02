Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a 2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a 3,035.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,871.67.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

