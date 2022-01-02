Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $23.23 million and $120,993.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.56 or 0.07874468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,242.33 or 0.99933523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,417,264,392 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

