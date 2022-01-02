Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,787 shares of company stock worth $12,549,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.