Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

