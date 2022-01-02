Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,773.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

