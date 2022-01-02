Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,944 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $116.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

