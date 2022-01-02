Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,245. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.