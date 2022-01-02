Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,058,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $227.85 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

