Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

