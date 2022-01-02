Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

