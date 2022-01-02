Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

