PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 0.8%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.79). 22,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 91,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.46.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.