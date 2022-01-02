PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $9,997.24 and $49.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00435105 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

