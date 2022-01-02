Paviter Singh Binning Sells 20,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33.

WN opened at C$146.66 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.63.

Get George Weston alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.