Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Parke Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Parke Bancorp worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.