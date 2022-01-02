Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

