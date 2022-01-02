Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 23,080,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,154,500. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock valued at $127,332,161 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

