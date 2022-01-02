PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 980,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.