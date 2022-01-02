Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.26. 338,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 171,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

