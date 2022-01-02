OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

