Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

