Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,776,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after purchasing an additional 510,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.