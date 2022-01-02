Onooks Market Capitalization Tops $11.48 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $325,293.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.60 or 0.08016772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.12 or 0.99631753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.