Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.42. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

