Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $129.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.