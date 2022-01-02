Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.83.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.71.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

