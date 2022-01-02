Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,063,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,355,829. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.