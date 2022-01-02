O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 315,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $567.70 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.68. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.