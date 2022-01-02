O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $46,856,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

NYSE SNOW opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock valued at $800,310,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

