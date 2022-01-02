O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day moving average is $355.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

