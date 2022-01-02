O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,063,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,355,829. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

