O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.