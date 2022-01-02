Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,519.97

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $33,519.97 and approximately $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,142.94 or 0.99697120 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,357,282 coins and its circulating supply is 35,472,654 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.