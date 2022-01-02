NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

