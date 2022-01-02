NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 350.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,458 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.36 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

