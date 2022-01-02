Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 329.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 3.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of Nutrien worth $84,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

