Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.29% of Northrim BanCorp worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

