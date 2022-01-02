Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.20. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 729 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

