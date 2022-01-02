Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce $26.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.31 million and the highest is $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $71.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 2,737,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,161. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

