Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,070,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,217,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.