Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312,632 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.47 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

