Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

