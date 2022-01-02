NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $32.42

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.42, but opened at $31.73. NIO shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 319,625 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Natixis raised its holdings in NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

