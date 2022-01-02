NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 4.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.