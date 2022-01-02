Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nielsen by 279.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.