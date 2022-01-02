NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 3.8%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 317,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

