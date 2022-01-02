New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

